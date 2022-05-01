Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

