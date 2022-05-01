ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

