Keybank National Association OH Has $387,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

COLB stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.