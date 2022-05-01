Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 238,889 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.