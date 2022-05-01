Keybank National Association OH Has $406,000 Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

