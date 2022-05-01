Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Perficient were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perficient by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

