Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Triumph Group worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE TGI opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

