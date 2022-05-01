Keybank National Association OH Sells 742 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

NYSE BJ opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.