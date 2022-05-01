Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.