Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $131.04 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

