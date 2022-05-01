Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 405,223 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of DLTR opened at $162.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

