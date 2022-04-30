CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 299 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.