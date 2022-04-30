Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

MPWR stock opened at $392.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.02. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.