Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,555 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of NewMarket worth $276,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $324.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.63 and a 200 day moving average of $334.36. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

