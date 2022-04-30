Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Diamondback Energy worth $70,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

FANG stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

