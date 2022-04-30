Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 128.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $532,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $290.55 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.53 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.51.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

