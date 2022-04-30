Bank of America Corp DE Has $279.70 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $279,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

