Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $51,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $493.37 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.