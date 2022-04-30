Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $63,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $512.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $493.37 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

