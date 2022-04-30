Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $76,673,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $280.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

