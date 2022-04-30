State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,432 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $493.37 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.