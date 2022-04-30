Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $65,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
JBHT opened at $170.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
