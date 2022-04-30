Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $65,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

JBHT opened at $170.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

