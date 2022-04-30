Swiss National Bank Has $73.94 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $73,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after buying an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 594,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

PEAK opened at $32.81 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

