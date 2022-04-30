Bank of America Corp DE Buys 500,607 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $347,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

