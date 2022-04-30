CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 451.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

