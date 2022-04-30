Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

