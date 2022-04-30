Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

