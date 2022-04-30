Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,316,527 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FDS opened at $403.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.55 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.