Raymond James & Associates Acquires 588,312 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $33,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.