Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Nucor worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $154.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.