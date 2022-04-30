Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of Pentair worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 93,479 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

