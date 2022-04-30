Raymond James & Associates Has $37.08 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snap were worth $37,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.46 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

