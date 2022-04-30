EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $105.38 and last traded at $105.71, with a volume of 6830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

