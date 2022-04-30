Swiss National Bank Has $57.42 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of NortonLifeLock worth $57,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

