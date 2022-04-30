Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
