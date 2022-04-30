Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.