First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,831 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $43,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $313.45 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

