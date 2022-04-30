State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

