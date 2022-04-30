State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Bunge worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 288,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

