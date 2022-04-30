State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.