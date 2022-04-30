Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $54,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.56.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $392.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.