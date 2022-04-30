Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

