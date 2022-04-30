Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 390,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,082,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.31 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

