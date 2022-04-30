SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SPX were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 625,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,520,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

