Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

