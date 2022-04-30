Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Omnicom Group worth $59,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

OMC stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

