Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Pinduoduo worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 70,745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

