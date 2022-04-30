Swiss National Bank Has $62.89 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of CenterPoint Energy worth $62,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

