Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Qorvo worth $66,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

