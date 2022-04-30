Swiss National Bank Has $66.31 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of International Paper worth $66,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

International Paper stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

