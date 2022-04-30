ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average is $230.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.